Solvang hotel to close for major renovations

The Hadsten House in Solvang is set to close for remodeling.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians bought the property in 2012, 40 years after it was built in 1972. Upcoming renovations will close the hotel for several months.

The Hadsten House, located at 1450 Mission Dr., will close from Sept. 1 until the work is finished. The tribe expects the reopening date to be sometime in the spring of 2022.

John Elliott, CEO of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, described the work as a complete remodel. The plans include removing the current indoor swimming pool and using the space as an outdoor courtyard space.

The tribe says that the Hadsten House's employees were alerted to the upcoming closure in June, and that they were given opportunities to transfer to similar positions in the other hotels owned by the tribe: the Chumash Casino Resort and Hotel Corque.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley. The group employs around 1,500 Santa Barbara County residents.