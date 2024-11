Solvang is in the holiday spirit today as they kicked off their annual Julefest celebration.

For those who want to check it out, you have plenty of time as the celebration will go on through January 5th.

The event features food, wine, beer, holiday music, shopping and more.

Their tree lighting ceremony will be held next Friday, December 6th, at 5:30 p.m.

The Julefest Parade will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 11 a.m.

For more information on the event click on this link.