Solvang man dies in pedestrian crash on SR 246

A man was killed in a pedestrian versus car collision on State Route 246 in the Buellton area overnight on Friday, according to a Buellton California Highway Patrol press release.

CHP officials said pedestrian 69-year-old Robert Miller of Solvang was walking around midnight and wearing dark clothing while going southbound across the eastbound lane of SR-246 just west of Casino Drive. CHP said the weather was dry, cool, and calm.

At the same time, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling westbound on SR 246 at approximately 40 mph. Investigators say Miller then began to run southbound across the westbound lane of SR 246, directly in the truck's path.

CHP says that when the driver saw Miller, he hit the brakes but was unable to stop in time and the right front of the pickup collided with Miller.

Miller was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. CHP did not report any injuries for the driver.

Chumash Casino provided surveillance footage that captured the incident. CHP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash and that at this time, authorities do not believe Miller's acts were intentional.

CHP says anyone with information regarding the fatal collision is asked to contact Officer Reed, the investigating officer, at the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.