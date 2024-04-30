Solvang man facing DUI, drug, gun charges following weekend traffic stop

A Solvang man is facing multiple charges including DUI and being in possession of drugs and an illegal rifle following a weekend traffic stop.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over the 23-year-old early Sunday morning on Mission Drive at Pine Street due to the vehicle reportedly missing its front license plate.

During the stop, sheriff’s officials say the deputy believed the driver was drunk and placed him under arrest.

However, additional pending charges stem from a search of the vehicle.

Officials say during the search, deputies found narcotics and an un-serialized short-barreled rifle.

The driver, identified as Eduardo Andres Sanchez, is facing charges of misdemeanor DUI and other felony drug and gun charges. Bail was set at $250,000.

