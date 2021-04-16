Watch
Solvang Market sells $5 million winning scratcher

Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 16, 2021
Valley Fresh Market in Solvang sold a scratcher ticket to a customer that ended up being a $5 million dollar winner.

Owners of the market tell KSBY a regular customer came in on March 20 for their daily breakfast and bought a 100X scratcher.

The scratcher was $20 and the customer won $5 million dollars from it.

The store owners, Greg and Teresa King, said the lottery sent them a banner saying "Millionaire Made Here".

"We are super excited for a local guy and we are looking forward to more big winners our line now is making customers millionaires one at a time one scratcher at a time," said Greg.

The market gets .5% of the 5 million which is $25,000.

Valley Fresh Market is located on 608 Alamo Pintado Road in Solvang.

