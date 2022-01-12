Solvang museum closes amid COVID-19 surge

The Wildling Museum in Solvang is closing because of the COVID-19 surge.

Museum officials made the announcement on their website.

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature offers visitors a unique perspective on the importance of preserving our natural heritage. Through the eyes of artists and interpretive materials, guests can renew their relationship with nature and wilderness - hopefully leaving more committed toward ensuring that those spaces remain for future generations, according to the website.

The museum will be closed to the public through January 24, hoping to reopen by the end of the month.

To check on when the museum reopens, click on this link or call (805) 688-1082.