Solvang Music in the Park returns Wednesday

Solvang Music in the Park is back starting this Wednesday, June 23.

Concerts will be held every Wednesday from 5-8 p-m at Solvang Park.

The hard rock band Echoswitch will be the first to perform.

Concerts are scheduled weekly through August 25:



June 23 - Echoswitch with Charlie Uhrig & sons

June 30 - Livewire

July 7 - Cuesta Ridge

July 14 - Sean Wiggins Originals & Covers

July 21 - Noach Tangeras

July 28 - Ghost Monster

August 4 - The Mother Corn Shuckers

August 11 - Sound Investment

August 18 - Cadillac Angels

August 25 - Low Down Dudes

The event is free and people are invited to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs.