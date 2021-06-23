Solvang Music in the Park returns Wednesday

Solvang Music in the Park is back starting this Wednesday, June 23.
Concerts will be held every Wednesday from 5-8 p-m at Solvang Park.
The hard rock band Echoswitch will be the first to perform.
Concerts are scheduled weekly through August 25:
- June 23 - Echoswitch with Charlie Uhrig & sons
- June 30 - Livewire
- July 7 - Cuesta Ridge
- July 14 - Sean Wiggins Originals & Covers
- July 21 - Noach Tangeras
- July 28 - Ghost Monster
- August 4 - The Mother Corn Shuckers
- August 11 - Sound Investment
- August 18 - Cadillac Angels
- August 25 - Low Down Dudes
The event is free and people are invited to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs.