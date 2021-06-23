Watch
Solvang Music in the Park returns Wednesday

Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 18:12:31-04

Solvang Music in the Park is back starting this Wednesday, June 23.

Concerts will be held every Wednesday from 5-8 p-m at Solvang Park.

The hard rock band Echoswitch will be the first to perform.

Concerts are scheduled weekly through August 25:

  • June 23 - Echoswitch with Charlie Uhrig & sons
  • June 30 - Livewire
  • July 7 - Cuesta Ridge
  • July 14 - Sean Wiggins Originals & Covers
  • July 21 - Noach Tangeras
  • July 28 - Ghost Monster
  • August 4 - The Mother Corn Shuckers
  • August 11 - Sound Investment
  • August 18 - Cadillac Angels
  • August 25 - Low Down Dudes

The event is free and people are invited to bring picnic blankets and lawn chairs.

