Solvang nominated for USA Today "Best Small Town" awards

The City of Solvang has been nominated for two 2022 USA Today Readers' Choice Awards, contest organizers say.

Solvang is one of 20 nominees for two categories: "Best Historic Small Town" and "Best Small Town Cultural Scene." It is up against competition that includes Carmel-by-the-Sea, Sedona, AZ and St. Augustine, FL.

Solvang, sometimes called the "Danish Capital of America", has a population of under 6,000 people. It was nominated to the categories by a panel of experts and a USA Today editorial team.

Voting opened May 9 and will remain open until Monday, June 6 at noon Eastern Time. Each person can vote once per day in each category, and at the end of the voting period, the 10 best winners in each category will be announced.

Solvang earned a place in the 2016 and 2018 10 Best Historic Small Towns contest.