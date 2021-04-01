Solvang restaurant celebrates one year of opening during a pandemic

Solvang restaurant, peasant FEAST, is celebrating one year of business after opening its doors at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to celebrate, the owners are hosting a whole pig roast. The restaurant will close for regular service at 4 pm on April 1, for friends, family and the community to join them for gratis cochinita pibil tacos on the patio, with various craft beers and local wines available for purchase.

peasants FEAST was originally only open for two weeks at the start of the pandemic, and the owners, Michael Cherney and his wife, Sarah Cherney, made the decision to push through with their dream of opening a restaurant.

One year in, the Cherney's have modified and served the community with COVID safety precautions in place by just serving take out and utilizing their outdoor space for dining. The restaurant has yet to open its expansive interior space to guests.

"I can't believe that we're still here after everything that we've gone through in the past year I think it's been a total success," said Micahel Cherney, owner of peasant's FEAST.

peasants FEAST currently offers signature items like seasonally-shifting grilled cheese creations, sandwiches like their Solvang Hot Chicken, Pastrami Smoked Salmon, "Thom's Veggie Stack", or the Atterdag Smash Burger, and a rotating array of tacos on house-made tortillas. They also offer different forms of salads and desserts.

The Cherney's say they are also celebrating the one-year opening with an Instagram silent auction that will provide meals for Santa Ynez Valley residents in need.