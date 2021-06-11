Watch
Solvang Theaterfest raising money for theater remodel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 11, 2021
PCPA's Solvang Festival Theater unveiled a new display Thursday to thank those who've donated to their Capital Campaign.

The theater is gearing up for a remodel that will start in mid-September. It's expected to take about eight months and cost $4.7 million.

They have just $1.5 million left to raise to meet their goal.

The Pacific Conservatory Theatre has been performing at the 700-seat theater for the past 47 years.

"This theater is one of the most important institutions in this valley," said Ann Foxworthy Lewellen, Solvang Theaterfest Board Vice Chair. "PCPA, the theater company from Allan Hancock College, comes down every summer and there are four, maybe, productions - musicals, drama, Shakespeare."

The theater still has two productions to do this July before they begin remodeling.

Performances of "Together, A Musical Journey" and "Lady Day" will begin July 21.

The remodel will include upgrades to the electrical, lighting and sound systems, reduction of wind noise for the audience, and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For information on how to donate, visit SolvangTheaterfest.org.

