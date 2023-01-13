Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Solvang Vet hospital is temporarily closed

Solvang Veterinarian Hospital.jpg
KSBY
Solvang Veterinarian Hospital.jpg
Posted at 6:54 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 09:54:18-05

The Solvang Veterinary Hospital is under a temporary closure after only being open for six months.

The business is anticipating an assessor's estimate of the storm damage on their property. Some of the damages include their x-ray machine is down, the computer server is destroyed, and the entire yard is wrecked.

The owner of the veterinary hospital, Dr. Belinda Abbott, said "The damage is overwhelming. Every time I'm optimistic, I get a little disheartened when I see it."

However, Abbott said she is taking it one day at a time and is grateful for the community in Solvang. Volunteers from all over the community came to help with the cleanup at the hospital after the storm subsided.

"I can't thank them enough. It's heartwarming to see people we barely know come out and help us" said Abbott.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png