Solvang voted 2025's "Best Small Town in the West"

SOLVANG, CA — And the 2025 award for "Best Small Town in the West" goes to Solvang!

A USA Today panel compiled a list of the 10-best small towns in the region and asked its readers to rank them all.

After a roughly month-long voting process, “The Danish Capital of America” came out on top.

USA Today’s 10 Best also awarded Solvang the #5 position of Best Small Town Food Scene, saying “Solvang is one of California's most unique towns, thanks to its Danish architecture, incredible food scene, and legendary wines from the surrounding Santa Ynez Valley.”

Pismo Beach came out on top for the "Best Small Coastal Town in the US."