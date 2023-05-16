Solvang winery hosting 4th annual 'Peace of Mind' mental health fundraising walk

The Alma Rosa Winery in Solvang is hosting its fourth annual ‘Peace of Mind: 10,000 steps in the Right Direction’ fundraising walk this summer.

The winery started the walk in 2020 to support mental health community services and fund depression research and treatment efforts.

“Many of us have been affected by mental health issues, either personally or among our friends and family the past few years with the pandemic and the isolation that brought,” said Debra Eagle of Alma Rose Winery.

Winery officials say $541,000 has been raised by the last three Peace of Mind walks.

“We really believe that the funds we're raising are going towards helping people through that sense of isolation and helping them, you know, just maintain their mental health,” said Eagle.

Proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will go to the Mental Wellness Center of Santa Barbara and One Mind, a brain health research organization.

The fundraiser walk will be on Saturday, July 22 at 9:00 a.m.