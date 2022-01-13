Solvang's Copenhagen Dr. to remain closed to traffic, for now

The Solvang City Council reversed its decision to reopen Copenhagen Drive to traffic by February 1.

The street was originally closed back in the summer of 2020 to allow businesses to open outdoor dining.

The city wanted to reopen the street to regain the 50 parking spots lost when it was closed, but a group of business owners spoke out during a recent public meeting, touting the benefits they've seen since its closure.

"There's no question that the overwhelming response from the people we've seen ever since it's been closed has been positive," said Andrew Moore, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards Tasting Room Manager.

One reason given for reversing the decision was concerns over eating indoors while COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the county.

City council members did say during the meeting that they plan to bring up the issue of reopening Copenhagen Drive to traffic again next month.