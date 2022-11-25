Solvang's Julefest returns for a month-long holiday celebration

Julefest is returning to Solvang for a month-long holiday celebration beginning November 26 and running through January 6, 2023.

Festival organizers say that visiting Solvang during Julefest is like walking through a vintage postcard and a Hallmark movie at the same time.

There will be many activities for the community to enjoy.

The Julefest parade is on December 3 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in downtown Solvang. The Julefest parade will include floats, cars, horses, dancers, and more.

"Nightly light and music" shows are 10-minute light shows from 5 to 9 p.m. daily that feature an automated light show with holiday music in Solvang Park.

There will be photos with Santa Claus in Solvang Park on Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The last day to meet Santa is Saturday, December 18, so be sure to bring your family for some photos with Santa free of charge.

The City of Solvang’s tree will be lit up for the holidays on December 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. There will be dancers and music performances.

There will be performances from the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band and Central Coast Harmony Chorus.

To see a full schedule of activities and to learn more about Julefest, please visit www.solvangjulefest.org.