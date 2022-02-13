Some Arroyo Grande roads up for paint refresh

Several Arroyo Grande roads are slated for new pavement striping beginning Monday, city officials say.

In a project that will take place on weekdays through the remainder of the month, workers will be repainting travel lanes and other pavement markings. Work will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14-18 and Feb. 22-25.

While crews are at work, city officials say intermittent lane closures may slow traffic, but the roads should still be partially open to drivers.

Sections of Brisco Rd., S. Halcyon Rd., E. Grand Ave., W. Branch St., James Way and E. Branch St. are scheduled for restriping.

Toste Construction, Inc. has been contracted by the City of Arroyo Grande to complete the work.