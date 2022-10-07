Some beaches near Vandenberg Space Force Base re-open

Summer may be over but here on the Central Coast we get to enjoy the beaches all year long and now local beachgoers have more options.

Vandenberg Space Force Base officials announced that Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have re-opened without seasonal restrictions.

You can now enjoy surfing and fishing in these areas.

Seasonal restrictions are in place for Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches annually from March 1 to September 30 as part of the annual program to protect the threatened western snowy plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act.

During those dates, no pets are allowed on the beach as well as no camping, windsurfing or parasailing.

As a reminder, lifeguards are not present at the beach, so base officials advise you to never swim alone and to be cognizant of your surroundings for safety.

Surf beach is now open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and Wall and Minuteman beaches are open from sunrise to sunset.