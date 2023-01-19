Some local trails remain closed post-storms

Some local trails continue to remain closed after winter storms hit the Central Coast.

Santa Maria's Los Flores Ranch Park will be closed all of January. Park officials say the rains have caused unsafe trail and park conditions. Many of the trails are inaccessible.

The Pismo Preserve is closed as well so that the trails have time to dry out before reopening. Staff officials say they need to evaluate trail and infrastructure conditions, then make any necessary repairs so the public can again use the preserve for their enjoyment. The San Luis Obispo Land Conservancy says the preserve will likely be closed for weeks.

The Avila Beach Bob Jones trail is closed due to storm damage and flooding. The trail starts across the street from the parking lot on Ontario Road, right off Highway 101, and ends in downtown Avila Beach. To find out when the Bob Jones trail reopens, click here.

Summit Trail at Bishop Peak is closed due to unsafe conditions brought on by rockslides, San Luis Obispo rangers say. Rangers check soil saturation levels daily, so even if trails appear to be in hiking condition, muddy or treacherous sections may be around the bend and out of your view.

Johnson Ranch Open Space, Laguna Lake Natural Reserve, the Lemon Grover Loop Trail at Cerro San Luis Natural Reserve, and the Righetti Hill Open Space are also closed. For the current status of the city of San Luis Obispo's open spaces and trails, please visit www.slorangers.org.