Some Santa Barbara theaters to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test

KSBY
Posted at 4:28 PM, Aug 18, 2021
Some theaters in Santa Barbara will be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Lobero Theatre, along with the Granada Theater, Center Stage Theater, and the new Vic Theater, announced the new rule on Facebook saying in part. "We're all still in this together..."

Proof of either a full COVID-19 vaccine will be required along with photo I.D. or of a negative COVID medical test at least 72 hours in advance.

Masks will also be mandatory for everyone attending an event at these theaters following the mandate for Santa Barbara County.

