Some SLO County schools to close due to latest storm

For the second time this year, some local schools will close as a precaution due to the latest storm.

Paso Robles Unified, Templeton Unified, Atascadero Unified, Coast Unified and San Luis Coastal have announced schools in those districts will close Friday.

The announcements come after County Superintendent of Schools James Brescia recommended all schools within San Luis Obispo County either modify or close due to safety concerns for students, families and employees.

The decision on whether to close or modify schedules is ultimately up to each school district.

There have been no school closures announced yet for Santa Barbara County.

Many local schools also closed for at least a day following the Jan. 9 storm.