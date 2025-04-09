Some visas revoked for international students at Cal Poly, UCSB

As visas for international students are being terminated by the federal government nationwide, some local students are also experiencing the same thing.

A Cal Poly spokesperson tells KSBY the university was informed Tuesday that one of its international students had their visa revoked. The spokesperson declined to provide more information citing policy concerns.

At UCSB, a spokesperson there said seven undergraduate and three graduate students have been impacted by the visa changes.

UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang sent out a letter Tuesday addressing the issue, saying the school is actively reaching out to provide the impacted students with support and resources.

He added that the university embraces their international students and scholars as essential to making UCSB a global crossroads of knowledge.

“At UC Santa Barbara, we are committed to fostering an environment where all members of our community feel safe, valued, and supported. We are closely tracking these federal actions, and will continue to advocate for the well-being of our students, faculty, and staff at every level of government,” Yang said in the statement.

For assistance and guidance, he encouraged the university’s international students to engage with the Office of International Students & Scholars and recommended that everyone review the University of California's "Know Your Rights" card.

KSBY has reached out to Homeland Security for comment and is waiting to hear back.