Sonic boom expected during planned SpaceX launch Thursday

SpaceX is planning the launch of the Maxar 1 mission to orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is targeted for Thursday with a 14-minute launch window opening at 11:36 a.m. If needed, a backup launch opportunity is available on Friday, May 3 at the same time.

About eight minutes after liftoff, Vandenberg officials say Falcon 9's first stage will land on SpaceX's Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4). This means there is a possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing.

This will be the 20th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, Korea 425, and nine Starlink missions.