Sonic boom expected during planned SpaceX launch Thursday

vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 19:08:54-04

SpaceX is planning the launch of the Maxar 1 mission to orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is targeted for Thursday with a 14-minute launch window opening at 11:36 a.m. If needed, a backup launch opportunity is available on Friday, May 3 at the same time.

About eight minutes after liftoff, Vandenberg officials say Falcon 9's first stage will land on SpaceX's Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4). This means there is a possibility that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing.

A live webcast of this mission can be watched here.

This will be the 20th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, Korea 425, and nine Starlink missions.

