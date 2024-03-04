Sonic boom expected during SpaceX launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday afternoon.

The launch is currently scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

A live stream of the launch is expected to begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on X.

The rocket will be carrying more than 50 payloads into orbit. Known as the Transporter-10 mission, it is SpaceX's tenth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission and includes multiple CubeSats, MicroSats, and a hosted payload.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base. This is expected to create a sonic boom that may be heard in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The booster being used in this launch has been used in four other missions.

If the launch is delayed, SpaceX says it has a backup launch opportunity at the same time on Tuesday, March 5.