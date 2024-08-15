Sonic boom expected Friday due to SpaceX rocket launch

People in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties may hear a sonic boom on Friday as a result of a SpaceX rocket launch.

The aerospace company is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:20 a.m.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster back at Vandenberg, producing a sonic boom.

A livestream of the launch is scheduled to begin about 10 minutes before liftoff on X @SpaceX.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it could try again at the same time on Saturday, August 17.

Dubbed the Transporter-11 mission, the rocket will reportedly be delivering 116 payloads that include CubeSats, MicroSats and an orbital transfer vehicle into low-Earth orbit.

