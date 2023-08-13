South Bay Blvd. closure between Morro Bay, Los Osos begins Sunday

Overnight road work will close a portion of South Bay Boulevard between Los Osos and Morro Bay this week.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department reports the closure will be in effect between Quintana and Turri Roads from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday and lasting until Wednesday, August 16.

From the evening of August 16 through August 18, the road will be open at night with alternating one-way traffic control. Delays are expected.

Part of the work between Quintana Road and the city limits follows a storm in March that washed away a portion of the road in several locations.

County officials say needed pavement work that was previously delayed due to rain earlier this year is also taking place in the same area.

The road will be open during the daytime hours.