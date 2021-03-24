South County Chamber of Commerce looking for 'COVID Safety Superstar' nominations

The South County Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations of Arroyo Grande businesses that have been "COVID Safety Superstars" during the pandemic.

The business must be in the city of Arroyo Grande and gone above and beyond to keep customers and employees safe, according to the Chamber.

They say nominated businesses will be promoted on social media, get a window decal from the Chamber and be recognized by the city. Multiple businesses will be recognized each month.

You can nominate a business here.