South County Chambers of Commerce announces community award winners

The South County Chambers of Commerce honored local businesses at its annual dinner and recognition awards held at the Villa Loriana Wednesday night in Arroyo Grande.

Award recognition consisted of: 2020 Business of the Year, 2021 Business of the Year, 2020-2021 Ken Talley Youth Service Award, and 2021 Chamber Ambassador of the Year.

Rutiz Family Farms was awarded for 2020 business of the year, while The Spoon Trade/Grover Beach Sourdough was recognized for 2021.

Rutiz Family Farms offers a diverse amount of crops that are grown with organic fertilizer and are pesticide free.

The Spoon Trade restaurant /Grover Beach Sourdough bakery in Grover Beach temporary became one business during the summer of 2020. As of 2021 the bakery as reopened.

Executive Director of the Nipomo Recreation Association, Jeff Long won the 2020/21 Ken Talley Youth Service awardee and Kassi Dee, owner of Nan’s Pre-Owned Books, won the 2021 Chamber Ambassador of the Year.

The business of the year award applauds one South San Luis Obispo County business for its commitment to South County economy, its community, and labor force.

The Ken Talley Youth Service Award honors a person's excellence and dedication to South County youth and awards them a $1,000 grant a local youth organization of their choice.

The SCCC ambassadors are member who assist at special events.

The chamber was founded in 1961 and dedicated to help local economies flourish.