South County Regional Center to serve as a temporary warming center

The South County Regional Center, a large event facility managed by the South County Chambers of Commerce, will soon serve as an overnight warming center for homeless individuals until April 2023.

The CEO and Board of Directors of South County Chambers of Commerce agreed to support the 5Cities Homeless Coalition on this temporary solution while the 5CHC works to finish their warming center facility for the 2022-2023 winter season.

The warming center may be activated when weather conditions include a 50% or greater chance of rain or temperatures drop to 38 degrees or lower.

The 5Cities Homeless Coalition is a nonprofit organization working to strengthen South San Luis Obispo County by mobilizing resources, fostering hope, and advocating for the homeless and those facing homelessness.

Donations of food and supplies are needed for the warming center.

Warming center needs include these items:



Large trash bags

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate, creamer, and sugar

Soft breakfast bars and cereal

Individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, and chips

Instant noodles, cups of noodles, and camping meals

New sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, and underwear

Rain gear, ponchos, and warm gloves

Large backpacks

Gift cards for gas, clothing, and food

The South County Regional Center is located at 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.

A permanent warming center location is in progress and will be announced once details are finalized.

More information is available at 5chc.org.

If you have questions regarding the temporary shelter or want to be notified of when it will activate, please contact 5CHC at info@5chc.org.