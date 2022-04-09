South County Veterans of Foreign Wars to host pancake breakfast fundraiser

The South County Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is hosting a pancake breakfast fundraising event on Saturday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The fundraiser will take place at the VFW Post located at 140 South Thompson Ave. in Nipomo.

"All you can eat" pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice, and coffee will be served until 11:30 a.m., or until sold out, and guests are welcome to enjoy their meal at the grotto or take it home to eat.

Adult admission is $10, $5 for kids 5-12 years old, and children under five are free.

Proceeds from the event will go to supporting local veterans and their families, as well as repairing the Veterans Hall in Nipomo.

Due to the pandemic, VFW hasn't been able to hold any recent fundraisers.