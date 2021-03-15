South County Warming Center to open Sunday ahead of storm

Adults seeking shelter from the storm are invited to utilize the South County Warming Center for overnight sleeping Sunday.

The center is located at the Grover Beach Community Center, 1230 Trouville Ave, Grover Beach.

Guests are asked to not arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8:00 p.m.

The center will close by 7:00 a.m. each morning. Sleeping cots and bedding will be provided as available.

The Center has an open door policy. Organizers say sobriety is not a condition for entry, however no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site.

Families are permitted to stay at the Warming Center and staff members say they will be doing a mandatory 290 Screening.

Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave. Meals and services are provided for overnight guests only.

Those interested in receiving notifications of when this facility opens have several options:

· Text "Add Me" with your Name to 805-710-4330 to receive automatic text updates to your cell phone for when the Warming Center will open.

· Email info@5chc.org to be added to our Warming Center Notification email list.

· You may also call the Warming Center hotline at 805-710-4330 for a voicemail recording or check their Facebook page: 5CitiesHomelessCoalition [r20.rs6.net].

On-site contact, and information number:

805-710-4330 – Warming Center Hot Line

