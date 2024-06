The southbound Gaviota Rest Area along Highway 101 just south of the Gaviota Tunnel is open once again.

Caltrans says the rest area was closed to facilitate the construction of an emergency retaining wall project just north of the rest area.

Due to ongoing construction activities, the rest area is still subject to intermittent closures.

The contractor for this $5.6 million project was Specialty Construction of San Luis Obispo.