Southern California Edison agrees to pay $80 million for Thomas Fire lawsuit

A lawsuit stemming from the 2017 Thomas Fire has been resolved.

Southern California Edison has agreed to pay $80 million to the United States.

The claims are on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service to recoup costs and damages made by the fire in the Los Padres National Forest.

According to the DOJ, this is the largest wildfire cost recovery by the U.S. in the Central District of California.

The U.S. claims Southern California Edison owned the power lines that fell and sparked the fire, which burned more than 280,000 acres in both Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.