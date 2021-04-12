Southwest begins flights to and from Santa Barbara to 3 new destinations

Flights to Las Vegas, Denver and Oakland on Southwest Airlines are now taking off out of Santa Barbara.

The flights on Boeing 737-700s and 737-800s began Monday with five departures daily, which includes three to Las Vegas, one to Denver and one to Oakland.

Kathy Janega-Dykes, Visit Santa Barbara President and CEO, previously told KSBY that one of the main reasons Southwest chose Santa Barbara was a change in their business model as the airline is now looking at destinations and regions with a strong leisure and tourism base.

The addition of Southwest to SBA is expected to bring an influx of travelers from more destinations, giving the local economy an estimated $300 million annual boost and around 1,200 jobs.

That $300 million estimate includes direct airport spending, the added jobs, and supplementary leisure spending.

