Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southwest begins flights to and from Santa Barbara to 3 new destinations

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES.jpg
Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 13:42:25-04

Flights to Las Vegas, Denver and Oakland on Southwest Airlines are now taking off out of Santa Barbara.

The flights on Boeing 737-700s and 737-800s began Monday with five departures daily, which includes three to Las Vegas, one to Denver and one to Oakland.

Kathy Janega-Dykes, Visit Santa Barbara President and CEO, previously told KSBY that one of the main reasons Southwest chose Santa Barbara was a change in their business model as the airline is now looking at destinations and regions with a strong leisure and tourism base.

The addition of Southwest to SBA is expected to bring an influx of travelers from more destinations, giving the local economy an estimated $300 million annual boost and around 1,200 jobs.

That $300 million estimate includes direct airport spending, the added jobs, and supplementary leisure spending.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7