Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Space control squadron renamed in special ceremony

VSFB REDESIGNATION CERMEONY .jpg
KSBY
The 216th Space Control Squadron has been renamed to the 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron in a special ceremony Monday.
VSFB REDESIGNATION CERMEONY .jpg
Posted at 5:37 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 20:37:11-05

The 216th Space Control Squadron was redesignated to a new name in a special ceremony Monday.

The ceremony took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Colonel Jason Knight did the honors of renaming the squadron with a flag change.

The squadron has been renamed the "216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron." The mission of the squadron remains the same despite the name change.

Lt. Colonel Mark Masterson, Commander of the 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, explained why the name change is a "big deal for (them)."

"People don't always know what space controls squadron means," Lt. Colonel Masterson said, "but they know when you say electromagnetic warfare, they know you're there in the fight."

The group's name has changed a few times since the 1940s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg