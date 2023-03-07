Space control squadron renamed in special ceremony

The 216th Space Control Squadron was redesignated to a new name in a special ceremony Monday.

The ceremony took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Colonel Jason Knight did the honors of renaming the squadron with a flag change.

The squadron has been renamed the "216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron." The mission of the squadron remains the same despite the name change.

Lt. Colonel Mark Masterson, Commander of the 216th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, explained why the name change is a "big deal for (them)."

"People don't always know what space controls squadron means," Lt. Colonel Masterson said, "but they know when you say electromagnetic warfare, they know you're there in the fight."

The group's name has changed a few times since the 1940s.

