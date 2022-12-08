Watch Now
Space Force Recognized at Freedom Monument Ceremony

Posted at 4:56 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 19:56:31-05

The United States Space Force was recognized during a ceremony in Santa Maria on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

During the Freedom Monument ceremony, a new monument recognizing the U.S. Space Force was unveiled.

A plaque honoring Vandenberg Space Force Base's Space Launch Delta 30 was also displayed.

Speakers at the event talked about honoring Veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

"I'll tell you when you set up a new service and the first time you've done that, something like 75 years, that's often how we go about it, right?" said Vandenberg Space Force Base Col. Robert L. Long. "We're like, hey, we got to figure this out. We're just gonna go get it done, so it's an amazing opportunity."

As part of the program, students from Saint Mary of the Assumption School read the names of the 113 Santa Maria Valley Veterans who gave their lives for the United States.

