Space-X planning early morning launch Saturday — with a sonic boom to follow

Space-X is planning an early morning launch Saturday for one of its Falcon 9 rockets out of Vandenberg Space Force Base, the company announced Friday.

The 83-minute launch window opens at 5:11 a.m. on Saturday, December 23.

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket will return to Earth and land at Vandenberg Space Force Base, meaning many residents across the region may hear a sonic boom.

If the launch is scrubbed, a backup opportunity will be on Sunday, December 24 with the same launch window.

The launch is part of the SARah-2 mission to low-Earth orbit. SARah 2 is a passive reflector antenna radar satellite built by OHB-System, according to Next Space Flight.

The satellite is part of a three-satellite constellation being built for the German government, the website said.