SpaceX collaborates with Space Norway for upcoming Falcon 9 launch

SpaceX has a Falcon 9 launch scheduled for this weekend.

The rocket will liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday.

Falcon 9 will be sending spacecraft into orbit as part of the Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission.

This mission's goal is to enhance high-speed information transmission in the Arctic.

The U.S. Space Force and Space Norway are expected to benefit from the operation, according to aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman.

Take-off is slated for 7:02 p.m. on Aug. 11.

The back-up launch time is 6:58 p.m. on Aug. 12.