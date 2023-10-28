SpaceX expected to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday morning.

The launch is expected to take off at 2 a.m. The rocket will launch 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A live webcast of this mission will begin on X @SpaceX about five minutes prior to liftoff. Watch live.

According to SpaceX, this is the seventh flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 mission and five Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

If needed, there are two backup opportunities available starting at 2:50 a.m. until 3:08 a.m. Six backup opportunities are also available on Sunday, October 29 starting at 11:06 p.m. until 2:45 a.m. on Monday.