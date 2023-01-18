SpaceX Falcon 9 launch time announced for Vandenberg Space Force Base

UPDATE:

SpaceX set the launch time for their next Starlink mission aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. Look out for take-off Thursday morning at 7:23 a.m.

Targeting tomorrow, January 19 at 7:23 a.m. PT for Falcon 9's launch of Starlink from California → https://t.co/VNTNA1z27X — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 18, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY:

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, Jan. 19, for a Falcon 9 launch of 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This launch was originally set to take place on Monday, Jan. 9, but was canceled because of adverse storm conditions.

Starlink provides broadband satellite internet for rural and remote communities.

After completing the satellite separation, Falcon 9 is planned to return to Earth and land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX is providing a live stream of the launch here.