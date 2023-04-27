SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch from VSFB a success

A SpaceX rocket launch successfully lifted off on Thursday, April 27 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 6:40 a.m. as scheduled.

The rocket carried 46 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach remote communities.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX successfully landed the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The booster being used in this launch was used in a dozen previous missions.

This launch was the third attempt this week. The launch was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but SpaceX announced its delay just before 6 a.m. The second attempt was scheduled for Wednesday and was scrubbed 15 seconds before takeoff.