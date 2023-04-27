Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch from VSFB a success

SpaceX Launch
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
John Raoux/AP
A SpaceX rocket launch successfully lifted off on Thursday, April 27 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX Launch
Posted at 6:47 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 09:54:39-04

A SpaceX rocket launch successfully lifted off on Thursday, April 27 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Falcon 9 rocket took off at 6:40 a.m. as scheduled.

The rocket carried 46 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service designed to reach remote communities.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX successfully landed the rocket's first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. The booster being used in this launch was used in a dozen previous missions.

This launch was the third attempt this week. The launch was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but SpaceX announced its delay just before 6 a.m. The second attempt was scheduled for Wednesday and was scrubbed 15 seconds before takeoff.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg