SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch Saturday evening at Vandenberg Space Force Base

KSBY
Posted at 7:14 PM, Apr 06, 2024
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday.

The rocket will deliver 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

This is the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. Following stage separation, the first stage returned to Earth, landing on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This was SpaceX's 12th launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.

