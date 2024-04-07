SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch Saturday evening at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday.

WATCH:

Watch Falcon 9 launch 21 @Starlink satellites to orbit, including six with Direct to Cell capabilities https://t.co/q2Vvfc7Kku — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2024

The rocket will deliver 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. Starlink is SpaceX's high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

This is the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission. Following stage separation, the first stage returned to Earth, landing on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Falcon 9 first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/EviRvAFsZV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2024

This was SpaceX's 12th launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year.