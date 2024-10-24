SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set to take off Thursday morning

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday between 10:13 and 11 a.m.

Officials say the morning launch is a part of the NROL-167 Mission, which aims to build a satellite constellation in Earth's low orbit for imaging and reconnaissance.

The first stage booster will reportedly separate from the rocket and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean eight minutes after takeoff.

If Thursday's launch does not pan out, the space company is targeting Friday at 9:59 a.m. for a backup opportunity.

A live broadcast of the launch can be seen on the SpaceX website.