SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to take off from Vandenberg SFB Sunday evening

SpaceX officials are gearing up for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Sunday evening.

The space company is targeting 5:33 p.m. for liftoff, with backup opportunities available until 5:51 p.m.

The rocket is set to carry 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A few minutes after takeoff, the Falcon 9's first-stage booster will reportedly land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

This is the 25th flight for the first-stage booster.

If needed, officials say additional launch opportunities will also be available on Monday starting at 1:39 p.m.

You can watch a live webcast of the mission on the SpaceX website or on the X TV app.