SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday morning

SpaceX is targeting Saturday morning for the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The mission is set to take off at 9:47 a.m., sending 26 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

A few minutes after takeoff, SpaceX officials say the rocket's first stage booster will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Company representatives add that residents in the area may hear one or more sonic booms during the launch.

Backup launch opportunities are reportedly available until 10:46 a.m. on Saturday, as well as on Sunday starting at 9:47 a.m.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.