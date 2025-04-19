SpaceX gears up for Easter morning launch

SpaceX is set for another early-morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Sunday’s launch of a Falcon 9 for the NROL-145 mission is set for 5:29 a.m. from SLC-4E. If the launch does not happen, crews will try again Monday starting at 5:08 a.m.

It’s the third launch this month from Vandenberg for the National Reconnaissance Office and fifth overall launch this month from the west coast base.

“Having hundreds of small satellites on orbit is invaluable to the NRO’s mission. They will provide greater revisit rates, increased coverage, more timely delivery of information—and ultimately help us deliver more of what our customers need even faster,” said Dr. Chris Scolese, NRO director in the agency’s press kit.

The mission’s first-stage booster has been used 11 previous times. Following stage separation, it is set to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

With the booster not landing back on base, it’s not likely a sonic boom will be heard locally.

A live webscast of the launch can be viewed on SpaceX's X account about 10 minutes before launch.

