SpaceX gears up for second launch this week from Vandenberg SFB

For the second time this week, SpaceX is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The NROL-192 mission has a launch time of 5:25 a.m. Saturday, April 12, from SLC-4E. If the Falcon 9 does not liftoff at that time, crews will try again Sunday starting at 5:09 a.m.

Following stage separation, the mission’s first-stage booster is set to land on the Of Course I Still Love Your droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

It’s the 24th time this first-stage booster has been used.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally.

SpaceX will begin a live webcast of the launch about 10 minutes before liftoff.

