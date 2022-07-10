Watch Now
SpaceX is expected to launch a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Posted at 4:05 PM, Jul 10, 2022
SpaceX is aiming to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites today at 6:39 PM.

SpaceX said a Falcon 9 rocket will carry 46 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit.

The launch window is at 6:39 PM on Sunday July 10, 2022.

The space company has planned a backup launch on Monday July 11. 2022 at 6:39 PM if necessary.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to earth and land on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.

To watch the rocket launch, click here.

