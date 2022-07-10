SpaceX is expected to launch a rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is aiming to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites today at 6:39 PM.
SpaceX said a Falcon 9 rocket will carry 46 Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit.
The launch window is at 6:39 PM on Sunday July 10, 2022.
The space company has planned a backup launch on Monday July 11. 2022 at 6:39 PM if necessary.
Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to earth and land on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.
To watch the rocket launch, click here.