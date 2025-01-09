SpaceX launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base planned for tonight

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The launch is currently scheduled for 7:52 p.m.

The rocket will deliver a National Reconnaissance Office payload, NROL-153, into orbit.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about ten minutes before liftoff. Click here to watch the launch live.

About eight minutes after the launch, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. It is not expected to produce a sonic boom heard locally.

If the launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says a backup opportunity is available starting at 7:34 p.m. on Friday.