SpaceX launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for early Wednesday morning

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday morning.

The launch is scheduled for 1 a.m. with backup opportunities until 3:28 a.m.

The rocket will be carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.

SpaceX plans to livestream the launch on X starting about 10 minutes before liftoff.

Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage booster will return to Earth, landing on a droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean. It will be the 16th flight for this booster.

If Tuesday's launch is scrubbed, SpaceX has additional opportunities available on Thursday starting at 1:14 a.m

