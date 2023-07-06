Watch Now
SpaceX launch from Vandenberg scheduled for Friday

Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-06 16:34:57-04

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday, July 7 at 12:29 p.m., the company announced Thursday.

The launch is part of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellite mission. The Falcon 9 will carry 48 satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 will launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E).

A backup opportunity is available Saturday, July 8 at 12:06 p.m., if needed.

A live webcast of the mission will begin about five minutes prior to launch.

If successful, it would be the 14th successful rocket launch from Vandenberg this year, according to a count by Space Launch Schedule.

This will be the 12th flight for the first-stage booster being used in the upcoming mission. The booster was previously used to launch Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite; DART or Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which was a NASA spacecraft purposefully crashed into an asteroid to test if it could redirect its trajectory; Transporter-7, a “rideshare” launch of small microsatellites and nanosatellites; Iridium OneWeb, which is another low-Earth orbit communications satellite system; and seven Starlink missions, according to SpaceX.

The booster will land on the ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ droneship off the California coast.

